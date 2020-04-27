Kate Bock Rocks Skimpy Bikini While Posing With Kevin Love

Kate Bock is longing for the beach. The blond bombshell took to her account this past weekend to share a throwback photo of herself and boyfriend Kevin Love that has her 660,000-plus fans talking.

Bock was posing in front of a large building and several palm trees at a tropical location that she did not geotag in the upload. Sunlight streamed down on her and Love, illuminating the concrete tiles where they stood. In the caption, Bock seemed to be hinting that they will travel back to the location where the photo was taken sometime next year. She did not include any information on where her bikini was from, instead just letting her incredible figure do the talking.

Her swimsuit was simple but super sexy. Bock opted for a mismatched two-piece that popped against her bronze skin. The set included a strapless top that had textured fabric and showcased her toned arms. The bottom of the piece hit at her ribs, drawing attention to her toned stomach that has been featured in plenty of swimwear ads.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of yellow bottoms that were even more risque. Its waistband was pulled high on her hips, drawing attention to her toned midsection and trim waist. Thanks to the thin bands on the sides of her hips, her trim legs were completely exposed. Bock added a small silver necklace as her only accessory, making sure that all eyes were glued to her flawless figure.

Bock pulled back her long, blond locks in a high bun that sat on the top of her head. The model also showed off her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup that included blush and mascara.

Next to Bock stood her NBA star boyfriend, who showed off his athletic body in a pair of purple and blue swim trunks. Love covered up in a white baseball cap and wore a pair of Nike slides to match.

Unsurprisingly, fans have showered Bock’s latest post with love. It has earned over 25,000 likes and 150-plus comments over the weekend. Many followers took to the post to rave over her gorgeous body while countless others commented on the beautiful couple.

“Best looking, most fit couple ever!” one fan complimented with a few flame emoji in their caption.

“Kate, I hope you don’t mind me saying but you are so incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Wow! Smokin’ couple. Love you both,” another follower wrote.