Sarah Houchens Exposes Her Booty In A Minuscule White Thong: ‘Feelin’ Peachy’

Sarah Houchens went scantily-clad in a recent Instagram share, much to the delight of her fans. The fitness model ditched her pants and exposed her curvaceous backside almost in its entirety in the snap, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The booty-baring image hit Sarah’s page on Sunday morning and has earned nothing but love since going live. She was captured standing in the middle of a room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, which were opened up to let an ample amount of sunlight stream in and illuminate the space. The model faced away from the camera and gazed at something off into the distance with her back slightly arched and her toned arms at her sides. In the caption of the post, she told her 816,000 followers that she was “feelin’ peachy,” and her ensemble in the photo may have been one of the reasons why.

Sarah sent pulses racing in a barely-there white thong from NVGTN that accentuated her trim waist with a thick, logo waistband. The garment provided as little coverage as possible to the mode’s lower half, putting her pert derriere completely on display. She drew further attention to the area by cupping the bottom of her peach with her perfectly manicured hands, though it hardly seemed that any of her fans needed help taking notice of the NSFW display.

The blond bombshell also wore a cropped gray, racerback tank top in the racy snap that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It clung tight to her torso to highlight her slender frame and hit just past her rib cage to flash a glimpse of her flat tummy.

Sarah did not appear to have accessorized her skin-baring ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible physique. She styled her platinum tresses in bouncy waves that cascaded behind her back, and wore a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop.

The sexy shot fared extremely well with Sarah’s army of fans during its first 24 hours of going live. It has earned over 21,000 likes and hundreds of compliments.

“Hello you’re absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was “one gorgeous and sexy young lady.”

“Wow you’re really perfect,” commented a third admirer.

“Booty goals,” a fourth follower remarked.

Sarah often dazzles her thousands of fans with skin-baring Instagram shares. She recently flaunted even more of her killer curves in a multi-slide upload that saw her rocking a number of revealing bikinis on the beach. That post proved popular as well, earning over 13,500 likes and 290 comments to date.