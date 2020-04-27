Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Incredibly Toned Body In Skimpy Black Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz enticed her 1 million followers when she posted a sultry update on her Instagram page on Sunday, April 27. In the new snapshot, the Mexican model slipped into a sexy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her enviable body.

The 21-year-old rocked an all-black two-piece with a unique design and made of shiny material, seemingly like faux leather. The top was similar to a sports bra, only that it had a big cut-out along the base that showed a tiny hint of her underboob. It is also important to note that the swimwear was so snug that it pushed her chest up — giving her admirers a nice look at her voluptuous cleavage from its deep neckline.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that boasted a simple design and a perfect fit. Extra straps along the waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her chiseled abs. The high-cut legs helped accentuate her lean thighs.

In the snap, Ana stood in front of a white wall, posing front and center with her hip slightly angled to the side. Although her full legs were not shown in the snap, it looked like her right foot was positioned forward. As she raised her right hand, it showed her flawless armpit. Her left hand rested on her hip as she looked straight into the camera with a fierce look on her face.

The model had her brunette hair down and styled straight, its long strands grazing her shoulder and hanging down her back. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup that included sculpted brows, black mascara, a hint of pink blush, and a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty bracelet and nothing else.

Ana wrote a short but vague caption. Some fans were fascinated with the bathing suit that many asked her for the brand. Unfortunately, she didn’t give out details. According to the geotag, the pic was taken in Madrid, Spain.

Many of Ana’s followers loved the new NSFW addition to her page. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 59,200 likes and over 660 comments. Some of her social media fans went to the comments section to write compliments on her jaw-dropping snap. Some others were left speechless, instead, chiming in using their choice of emoji.

“You are really gorgeous! Your face shape is too perfect, and that body is out of this world!” commented one of her fans.

“This is the best bikini you wear. You look so hot in it,” wrote another admirer.