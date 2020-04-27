Charli XCX Poses In Pink Bikini Top On Set Of Music Video For ‘Claws’

Charli XCX has been dropping new music over the past few weeks and took to Instagram to announce she will be releasing a music video for her latest single, “Claws.”

The “Blame It on Your Love” songstress posed in a pink bikini top. The item of clothing displayed her toned stomach and her decolletage, which she accessorized with numerous chains. XCX paired the ensemble with loose-fitted pink bottoms that were only just visible. She scraped her dark brunette hair off her face and opted for two large clips on both sides of her head. The “Break the Rules” hitmaker applied a glossy pink lip and put in dangling earrings for the occasion.

In all three images, XCX posed in front of a green background.

In the first shot, she looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. She held both her thumbs up and looked ready to start filming.

In the next slide, she grabbed her breaths with both hands. XCX stuck her tongue out and showed off her sense of humor.

In the third and final frame, the “After the Afterparty” singer switched up her look and wore a green morph suit. Her entire body was completely covered from the neck down. XCX threw both her thumbs up again while being captured from the waist up.

For her caption, she told fans she was creating a music video for “Claws.” XCX commented on her own picture saying that she forgot to inform her followers that she was making it at home in her basement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of high-profile celebrities have been sharing content from their home. The 27-year-old geotagged her upload as Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where she is spending her quarantine.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 176,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.6 million followers.

“I CAN’T STOP LISTENING TO ‘CLAWS’,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Yessss love a queen who still puts in work,” another devotee shared.

“I’m so here for a crafty and handy queen. HER MIND,” remarked a third fan.

“I think the third photo should be a serious contender for the album cover,” a fourth admirer commented.

Being photographed in a bikini is nothing new for XCX. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a matching set at the beach earlier this year. The British star was spotted in Sydney, Australia while soaking up the sun.