‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How She Lost 45lbs In Two Months After Giving Birth

The reality star is opening up about her impressive post-baby weight loss.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about her post-baby weight loss as she revealed how many pounds she’s dropped since giving birth to her third child in February. The reality star spoke out in a new interview with Hollywood Life, where she shared all her secrets to getting back into shape so quickly.

The 38-year-old revealed that she’s already managed to drop 45 pounds since she and her husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their daughter, Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, into the world on February 25 and only has another 15 pounds to go until she hits her pre-baby weight.

Teddi said that she hasn’t been counting calories and instead shared that, for her, getting back into shape is “all about eating foods that nourish my body” rather than focusing on the numbers.

“I try to eat as clean as possible, and [I’m] really focusing on that,” the star, who’s already mom to 6-year-old daughter Slate and 5-year-old son Cruz, said.

Teddi also credited staying active during her pregnancy and being healthy both before and after she was expecting for helping her to lose the weight and bounce back so quickly.

“I was cycling the day that I gave birth to Dove, so I’ve been able to be active quicker. I already had a healthy lifestyle, so it wasn’t a big shift in that regard,” she shared, adding that her third pregnancy was actually quite different than her first two because she didn’t have to be on bed rest.

As for her go-to postpartum foods, Teddi — who recently posted the most adorable photo of her son holding his baby sister — admitted that breakfast is a big deal for her and she tends to gravitate towards oatmeal to kick start her day.

“You add a little brown sugar, some berries, even frozen berries. I do a lot of quinoa and brown rice, avocado, veggies, chicken, fish. It really is about keeping it simple,” she said.

But while many new moms are able to drop the pounds faster through breastfeeding, the star said that she’s unfortunately not able to breastfeed Dove after previously having a breast augmentation.

“I was super emotional about it a couple of weeks ago, but I’ve come to terms with it at this point,” she said, noting that although her breasts would still fill with milk after she gave birth, nothing would come out to feed her baby.

Teddi has previously opened up about how she struggled to lose the weight after her previous pregnancies. She’s revealed that she once weighed more than 200 pounds after giving birth to Cruz, which was not healthy for her height.

“I thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to come right off.’ But it didn’t,” the RHOBH star told Prevention last year of the weight she gained during her second pregnancy, revealing that she started off her post-baby weight loss that time by trying low-impact activities such as walking, yoga, and stretching techniques.