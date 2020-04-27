Hilaria Baldwin Displays Baby Bump In Black, Lacy Lingerie

Hilaria Baldwin‘s latest pregnancy is moving right along. On Sunday, April 26, Hilaria took to Instagram to show her 745,000 followers how’s she’s currently progressing.

Baldwin revealed her baby bump while attired in a revealing, black lingerie set. She was sporting a matching bra with panties, both of which were intricately trimmed with lace. The lingerie showcased Baldwin’s trim figure but also showed off her growing bump. Baldwin wore gold jewelry in the image, including a necklace, large hoop earrings, and a bracelet. Her brown hair was partially pulled back at the crown with shorter strands on either side of her face. The remainder of her tresses fell past her neck.

Hilaria held one hand to the small of her back while the other held her phone as she captured the selfie. By the looks of the background, the photo appears to have been taken in her bathroom.

In her caption, Baldwin explained why she decided to go with this particular look to show off her budding pregnancy to her followers.

As of Monday morning, the post has garnered over 63,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. Baldwin’s fans were delighted.

“You look stunning mama!! Congrats on the little one a million times over,” said one fan.

“You look adorable in your muumu! Stay comfortable!” gushed another follower, adding a thumbs-up emoji along with a smiley face with heart eyes.

“I love the muumu, seems perfect for these times. Be well, be sane and thanks for all your posts,” said a third user.

This will be Hilaria’s fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin. The two of them share four other children together — 6-year-old daughter Carmen, as well as sons Rafael, age 4, Leonardo, age 3, and Romeo, who is almost 2.

Although this will be her fifth child, the pregnancy news comes five months after Hilaria suffered a miscarriage. That was her second miscarriage in a seven-month span, having had one in April 2019 and another in November, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The Baldwins made the announcement earlier this month that they were once again expecting another child, and Hilaria has been keeping fans apprised of her progress on her Instagram account.