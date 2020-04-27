Tight End Ryan Otton Gets First Big Ten Offer From Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been making some moves on the tight end front recently. That includes an offer to Olympia, Washington native Ryan Otton over the weekend. Otton announced he got the new offer on Twitter, saying he was thankful to get the scholarship offer.

While Nebraska’s offer to another tight end doesn’t stand out, considering they’ve been offering tight ends from all over the country recently, Otton’s interest has mostly been from Pac 12 area schools. In fact, the Huskers are the first team to come calling from the Big Ten.

Nebraska is the seventh team to offer Otton with Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Oregon State, Washington, and UNLV also offering. While 247Sports hasn’t rated him through their composite rankings yet, he is considered a 3-star prospect by the service. That site also considers Otton to be the 10th best player in the state for the 2022 class and the 28th best player in his position group.

The recruiting service believes the tight end is a shoo-in for Washington. However, it’s still relatively early in the recruiting process, and Otton is still garnering interest from other schools.

Earlier this month, the tight end talked to Sports Illustrated about his process and the family’s football resume. His grandfather, Sid Otton, is the winningest high school football coach in the state of Washington. Sid’s statue sits just outside the stadium at the school he coached at Tumwater High. That’s also where Ryan has put together a career that has him getting courted b FBS power schools.

Steven Branscombe / Getty images

“There are two pains in life,” Otton told SI, “there’s the pain of regret and hard work.”

The young tight end has more than his grandfather’s legacy to lean on. There’s also his older brother Cade, who has played the last three years for Washington. Ryan told the publication that Cade is his idol and inspiration. That’s one of the many reasons analysts believe Otton is leaning heavily towards the Huskies for his school choice.

If Nebraska is going to turn that around, they’re going to need to find a way to get Otton on campus. There is some time before they’ll need to do that as Otton can’t sign on the bottom line until December of 2021.

The NCAA has limited in-person recruiting from all schools for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus outbreak. Nebraska and other schools have had to find different ways to appeal to recruits during this time, including virtual visits to show off the campus and facilities. It’s not known if Otton has had one of these virtual visits to see what the Cornhuskers have to offer yet.