Suzy Cortez Stuns In G-String Bottoms & Leather Jacket

Suzy Cortez went scantily clad in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, and her fans are loving the sight.

The Brazilian bombshell took to her account this past weekend to share the skin-baring snap that has her 2.1 million followers buzzing. The new upload saw Cortez posing in profile in a bedroom, which was decorated with a set of sheer black drapes and a bright blue door. She stripped down to her bra, panties, and a leather jacket for the steamy update while her fit figure was on full display.

Cortez showed off her toned upper-half in a barely there bra that left little to the imagination, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore. The two-piece set included a lace bra with sequins that was mostly covered up by her jacket. Her black coat was made of leather and had some rhinestone embellishments near her chest and shoulders. The sleeves were comprised of fur, adding another element of sexy to the look.

Cortez’s bottoms sat high on her waist to accentuate her flat midsection while the sides of the garment stretched across her hip bones, showcasing her ripped quads and fit calves. The cheeky cut of the panties flaunted her famous rear to perfection.

Cortez covered up her long, dark locks with the hood from her jacket. She did not add any accessories to the racy ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her. As for glam, Cortez was done up with a full face of makeup that highlighted all her striking features. The model focused a lot of attention on her eyes with defined brows and shimmery purple eye shadow that added an element of sparkle. Cortez also added a thick layer of mascara to elongate her lashes. She contoured her cheeks with a delicate blush and added a layer of highlighter above it while lining her pout with a vibrant pink gloss to finish off the stunning look.

As with most of the model’s uploads, this one was showered with praise by her millions of fans. The post racked up over 19,000 likes in only a few hours of going live as well as 160-plus compliments from her adoring fans.

“Nicest thighs on it,” one Instagrammer gushed over the skin-baring snap.

“Man, her legs are thick and fit,” a second social media user pointed out alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Just wonderful y beautiful. You are so perfect my dear,” one more commented.

Many other fans were too sidetracked to leave comments and opted to use emoji instead of words.