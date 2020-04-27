Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler’s Split Reportedly ‘Had Absolutely Nothing To Do’ With Cheating Rumors

A source said the couple knew they would be splitting up on their latest vacation.

Now that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have announced that they’ll be getting a divorce, sources are speaking about what their relationship was like in the time before they made the announcement. In an interview with People, one source close to the couple said that the pair had been in turmoil for months.

“Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn’t spent much time together in recent months,” the source said.

On Sunday, Cavallari announced the end of their seven-year marriage and decade-long romance with on Instagram. The couple has three children — two sons who are 7 and 5, and a daughter, who is 4. In the post, Cavallari said that the two of them still love one another, but have grown apart recently.

Before they announced the end of their marriage, Cutler and Cavallari returned from a three-week trip to the Bahamas, which was supposed to be a spring break vacation for her children, and for Cavallari’s hairstylist and his fiancé. In speaking with People, the source said that the couple knew they would be getting a divorce before they left for the trip.

“On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up. The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward,” the source explained.

Cutler and Cavallari’s relationship has also been plagued by rumors of cheating in recent months. The latest season of E!’s Very Cavalari dealt in part with the rumors that Cutler had been cheating on Cavallari with her longtime friend Kelly Henderson.

In spite of the rumors of infidelity, the source insists that the reasons for the split had “absolutely nothing to do” with Henderson or the rumors that Cutler had cheated. The source explained that Cutler and Cavallari are now quite different, and that they had grown further apart as Cavallari had gotten busier with her brands and with the show.

“Jay is not as interested in all of that. She’s so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart,” the source said.

In recent years, Very Cavallari has also highlighted the way Cutler and Cavallari’s roles in the home reversed following Cutler’s retirement from the NFL. Since then, Cutler had played a much more active role at home taking care of their children while Cavallari became the de facto chief bread winner.