Salma Hayek Stuns Fans With Completely Makeup-Free Photo

Salma ditched the cosmetics to unveil her ageless beauty.

Salma Hayek stunned fans over the weekend when she completely ditched the makeup for a jaw dropping au naturel photo shared to her Instagram account. The gorgeous 53-year-old actor had her 14.6 million followers doing a double take as she snapped a casual selfie to give her fans a peek at how she spent her Sunday.

The photo, which was posted online on April 26, seemingly showed Salma as she lied on her back on white linen while her bare face was front and center. The former 30 Rock star still looked every inch the superstar while her obvious natural beauty shone through.

Salma’s blemish-free skin glowed as she opened her mouth slightly and gave the camera a sultry look with her eyes slightly squinted and looking directly at the camera. She let her textured long, brunette hair flow down over her shoulders.

The star put her body confidence on full show in the latest upload to her page. She told her fans that she was feeling #grateful as she shared a message alongside another hashtag, #sundayvibes.

The mom to 13-year-old Valentina captioned the snap with a few words in her native language of Spanish, which translated in English to mean, “Have a nice Sunday.”

Salma — who recently showed off her flawless body on social media — kept up with the dressed down theme as she rocked a casual lilac t-shirt with a white rim around the neck and the word “Grateful” written in a bold white font across her chest.

Fans were clearly left wowed by the photo, as many shared how they couldn’t believe how beautiful and youthful the Mexican-born actress looked when she ditched the makeup. The upload has been liked more than 401,000 times and has received over 2,800 comments in just over 24 hours.

“After Keanu Reeves she looks immortal,” one person commented.

“Salma, please share your beauty tips with us? You look so youthful,” another said with two heart eye emoji.

“What a beautiful shirt (also a beautiful face, you’re stunning), now, definitely our Sunday became more beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Wow!!! [Sun]day,” another impressed Instagram user wrote.

The candid makeup-free photo came shortly after Salma opened up about ageing on the social media site.

As The Inquisitr reported back in February, she posted another all natural photo to her account that had one fan accuse her of overdoing the botox in the comments section. But the star took it all in her stride with an epic clap back.

“I don’t have Botox but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time,” she quipped in response.