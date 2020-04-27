Tahlia Skaines Looks Smoking Hot In A Minuscule Black Bikini In Bali Throwback Snap

Tahlia Skaines has been keeping her 517,000 Instagram followers entertained with a number of stunning throwback photos from her past travels, a trend she continued in her most recent post. The Australian model took to her account earlier today to dazzle her followers with another smoking hot snap from one of her many trips to Indonesia that added some serious heat to her page.

Tahlia stood by a gorgeous bar made of white rocks and a granite countertop in the latest addition to her Instagram page. She stood with her one hip popped slightly out to the side and her hands interlocked in front of her as she stared down the camera with an alluring gaze. A geotag included with the post indicated that she was in Uluwatu, Bali, a place she explained in the caption of her post she was missing yet again.

The 25-year-old looked ready to soak up some sun on the beach post photoshoot, as she was clad in nothing more than a black bikini that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. The classic two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of its minuscule, triangle-shaped cups, making for a tantalizing display of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.

Tahlia’s swimwear look also included a pair of matching black bikini bottoms. The garment showed off her lean legs and toned thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut leg — a racy style that was more than likely mimicked on the backside of the piece. It also featured a thin, v-style waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

A pair of oversized hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace were added to Tahlia’s barely-there ensemble, giving it just the right amount of bling. She mounted a pair of trendy sunglasses on top of her blond tresses, which were pulled back behind her head in a sleek bun. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that included a light pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara on her lashes that made her piercing green eyes pop.

Fans did not hesitate to flood the skin-baring new addition to Tahlia’s Instagram page with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped over 11,000 times after just four hours of going live to the social media platform, and has racked up dozens of compliments.

“You are too good to be true,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “goals.”

“Such a babe,” third follower quipped.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous in that lovely bikini,” remarked a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Tahlia has shown off her incredible bikini body on her feed. She recently shared a short video of her posing poolside in a tiny purple bikini from her own collaboration collection with the brand VDM. That post proved to be a hit as well, as the clip has been viewed over 44,000 times and earned 14,000-plus likes to date.