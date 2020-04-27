Hannah Palmer Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Video

Buxom blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video in which she rocked a revealing crop top. Hannah didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she remarked on the weather in the caption, suggesting that the clip was filmed in sunny Los Angeles.

Hannah rocked a sexy crop top with a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. She added a gold necklace with a lock pendant on it, which drew even more attention to her curvaceous chest.

Hannah’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled beachy waves, and she appeared to have minimal makeup on. A soft pink hue graced her lips, and long lashes paired with bold brows accentuated her gorgeous blue eyes. Hannah appeared to be outside, and there was a stunning view behind her as she posed on a balcony.

Hannah paired the crop top with cargo pants that weren’t quite as figure-hugging. The overall look accentuated her hourglass physique, highlighting her slim waist and toned stomach as well as her sizzling cleavage.

She posed in several ways, alternating between smiling and laughing for the camera, and parting her lips for seductive shots. The video clip was intended to promote Bang Energy, a beverage that Hannah often shares content for on Instagram. A few shots of the can were visible in the video clip, but much of the video focused solely on Hannah’s curvaceous physique.

In some of the shots in the clip, Hannah posed while hanging on to the railing of the balcony, enjoying the feel of the wind on her face and in her hair. She arched her back slightly in certain shots, emphasizing her hourglass curves. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling video, and the post racked up over 177,400 views within just 18 hours. The post also received 1,042 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Perfect as always,” one fan commented.

“Amazing body!!! Amazing beauty!!!” another follower added, including several emoji in the comment.

“You are looking wonderful and lovely,” one fan said.

“Your body is perfection,” one fan added, captivated by Hannah’s curves.

The blond beauty has kept her followers entertained by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps on her Instagram page, including some sexy throwbacks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a double update in which she posed on the back of a blue vespa in a scandalously sexy animal-print swimsuit. Hannah’s curves looked incredible in the skimpy swimsuit, and the post racked up over 59,000 likes within five hours of going live on her page.