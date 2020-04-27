Jesy Nelson Continues To Wow Followers In Black Leather Bra & Camo Pants

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by her loyal fans.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a black leather bra. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted camo pants that were loose-fitted. Nelson put on chunky black leather boots which she laced all the way to the top. She accessorized herself with a camo-print cap that had the New York Yankees signature logo embroidered in black. The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress didn’t opt for any other visible accessories but did show off the numerous tattoos she has inked all over her arms. The singer is known for changing up her hairstyle and has recently been rocking shoulder-length brunette locks.

In her most recent upload, Nelson posed in front of a wooden backdrop. She was captured standing on the brick floor with her legs parted. The “Break Up Song” entertainer raised one hand to her cap and placed the other in the pocket of her pants. Nelson looked directly at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression and looked nothing short of fierce.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics from Destiny’s Child’s classic hit single “Soldier.”

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 244,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“JESUS TOOK HIS TIME CREATING YOU. GORGY GORGY!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re killing it during this quarantine! Your outfits are fire,” another devotee shared.

“Ok, Jessica. Stop snapping. That’s enough. I feel attacked,” remarked a third fan.

“Miss Nelson pls stop snapping like that,” a fourth admirer commented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, celebrities have been sharing content that has been taken during their self-isolation. Nelson didn’t geotag her upload. However, she has been constantly posting photos that are located at home.

Last week, the “Secret Love Song” chart-topper posed outside her front door. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson wowed followers in a white sports bra that had Calvin Klein’s signature logo across the bottom with light blue denim dungarees. She paired the ensemble with white sneakers that had chunky soles and showed off her belly button piercing. Nelson rocked her brunette shoulder-length hair down. For her makeup, she applied a coat of lipstick.