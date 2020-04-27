Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Twins With Daughter Giovanna In Sweet Instagram Pic

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi twinned with daughter Giovanna in a sweet Instagram post shared just before bedtime. The picture was snapped in the home the reality star shares with husband Jionni LaValle, sons Lorenzo and Angelo, and Giovanna. Mother and daughter were as cute as can be as they mugged for the camera in a new selfie Nicole shared with her 13.3 million followers.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is seen in the pic with her daughter, the shot taken in front of a full-length mirror that appears to be located in a bedroom. The area features dark wood floors, a white area rug, pillars that separate the room from what might be a sitting area, and beige walls highlighted by white wood trim.

Mother and daughter share many of the same features as they give peace signs and purse their lips for the camera. Of all her three children, it seems that Giovanna most closely resembles her reality show mom. Nicole’s two sons have features that are more similar to her husband.

In the image, Nicole and Giovanna are wearing their hair in ponytails. Nicole, 32, is sporting an adorable pink romper. The top is a tank style and the bottom are shorts. In the middle of the outfit is an elastic waist with a tie which adds a cute style detail. Nicole’s many tattoos are visible on both shoulders. Her ink includes a rose, rosary beads, stars, a crown, wings, and an infinity symbol, to name a few.

It also appears that Nicole has some makeup on in the share. Her eyes are lined with black liner and she is wearing what looks like a wine-colored hue on her pursed lips.

Giovanna, 5, sports adorable pink pajamas in the pic. The short-sleeved top is adorned with white unicorn heads. It is unclear from the photo if she is wearing shorts like her mom or long pants.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers always love to see new photos of Nicole’s children on her Instagram feed. They shared positive remarks regarding the share in the comments section of the post.

“Snooki is such an awesome mother she has changed so much to a better woman I wish I could hug her,” stated one follower of the reality star.

“So, so, cute! She is your twin and a mommas girl,” explained a second Instagram user.

“Definitely twinsies!!” said a third fan, followed by three smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“Girl slay! Beautiful, gorgeous, stunning are the both of you!” exclaimed a fourth person.