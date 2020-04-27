Polina Malinovskaya Goes Topless In Nude Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Polina Malinovskaya took to the web to share a scandalous photo that added some serious heat to her Instagram page. The sizzling image was added to her social media feed this past weekend.

The sexy image captured Polina enjoying a beautiful, sunny day at the beach. The Russian bombshell was seen standing in water that hit just below her knees. The sunlight perfectly illuminated the shot and the model. The picturesque landscape included a large amount of lush greenery and a sandy white beach at her back. She looked into the camera with a sultry gaze and tagged Sunkissed’s Instagram page in her caption — which is a “coming soon” page dedicated to sun-kissed girls.

The model’s skimpy attire was nothing more than a nude bikini that showcased her gorgeous figure to perfection. She ditched the top half of her suit, covering her chest with her arms and putting plenty of cleavage on display for her captivated audience. The decision left her lean limbs and taut tummy on display while highlighting her tiny midsection.

She kept her bottoms on for the occasion, but the hue of the swimsuit nearly blended in with her skin. The piece boasted a low-riding front that allowed for a generous portion of her sun-kissed skin to be put on display. The thin, string waistband was just enough to provide coverage, wrapping tight around her hips to accentuate her trim waist and toned and tanned legs even more.

To accessorize her barely there look, Polina added a silver chain necklace that dipped down between her cleavage and provided just the right amount of bling for the beachside snap. She wore her long, blond locks soaking wet and in a slicked-back style that cascaded down her back and out of sight. As for glam, the model opted for a minimal amount to highlight her beautiful facial features. The application included a tiny bit of blush on the rounds of her cheeks as well as a nude lip.

Fans were not shy from showing love for the risque new addition to her Instagram page. The post racked up over 184,000 likes and 800-plus comments within 24 hours of going live on her page.

“Goddess. The most beautiful girl,” one follower commented alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“I hope you have a good day! You are stunning,” a second fan added.

“I must call the police, you are illegal the hottest girl in the Planet,” another follower cleverly commented on the sizzling snapshot.