Samantha Rayner Sizzles In A Cheeky Neon Green Bikini

Samantha Rayner is missing her bikini time, per a recent Instagram share.

The Australian model took to her account today to share a throwback video from a past trip to Los Angeles, California. She was filmed inside of what appeared to be a large warehouse — possibly the location of a photoshoot for Oh Polly Swim, which she sported a bikini from in the sizzling clip. In the caption of her post, she revealed to her fans that she was missing moments such as the one captured by the camera.

Samantha first walked toward the lens, gazing at it with a sultry stare while adjusting her swimwear and long, brown tresses. She looked smoking hot in a neon green bikini from the U.K.-based clothing retailer that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. It included a halter-style top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, while a teasing glimpse of underboob peeked out from one of its panel-style cups.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set showed off the model’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection. At one point in the video, Samantha turned around and strutted away from the camera, revealing the number’s cheeky, thong design that left her peachy booty almost completely bare.

Samantha added some serious bling to her itty-bitty swimwear look as well. Her jewelry included a thin bracelet, stud earrings, a gold watch, and a navel ring, and she adorned several of her perfectly manicured fingers with statement rings. Her long, dark tresses were tucked behind her ears and cascaded behind her back. The model also looked photo-ready in a full face of makeup that included a nude lip gloss, red blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also covered her long lashes in a thick coat of mascara so her piercing brown eyes would pop.

The star’s 695,000 Instagram followers certainly seemed tantalized by the steamy video clip, as it has been viewed over 50,000 times since going live to her feed. The post has also racked up more than 15,000 likes and hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Wow what a Goddess,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “perfection.”

“Your body is amazing! Just wow,” commented a third follower

“Stunning Samantha, green looks fantastic on you,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Fans hoping for another glimpse of the brunette bombshell’s incredible bikini body did not have to scroll far down her feed. She recently flaunted her killer figure in another photo that captured her posing on the beach in a strapless white two-piece. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 38,000 likes and 397 comments to date.