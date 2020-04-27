Hailee Steinfeld Rocks A Bikini And Unbuttoned Jeans In New Photos

Hailee sizzled in a two-piece in several hot new snaps.

Hailee Steinfeld proudly showed off her fit body while soaking up the sun in a series of sizzling new photos shared to Instagram over the weekend. The singer and actress wowed her 12.9 million followers on April 26 when she posted a batch upload of new photos that showed her having fun in the sun amid the current lockdown.

The first snap showed the “Let Me Go” singer as she got down on the ground, seemingly while self-isolating in her back garden.

Hailee wowed in a plunging light turquoise bikini which she paired with a sheer white cover-up top which was tied into a knot across her chest.

The 23-year-old’s revealing bikini look showed off plenty of her decolletage as she posed for the camera on her side, propping herself up with her left arm while her right hand rested on her hip.

The star also put her very flat and toned torso on display as her slim middle was perfectly highlighted by her two-piece, which included a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

Hailee kept her bottom half a little more covered as she rocked a pair of unbuttoned blue jeans that flashed the briefs. It wasn’t clear from the snaps if Hailee rocked a pair of long pants or if she sported a pair of Daisy Duke-esque cut-off shorts.

She kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a matching light turquoise bucket hat over her long, flowing brunette hair.

In the second snap, Hailee stayed on her side but reached her right arm up, bending it over her head.

In the third photo contained in the new upload, the star ditched the cover-up to give her followers a good look at her bikini top as she posed up against a very tall palm tree.

In the fourth and final shot, her face was slightly obscured by the light of the sun as she rested with her head on her left hand while she gave the camera a pretty sultry look.

Hailee told fans in the caption that the photos were a look at her fun and sunny day and revealed that she took them all herself using the self-timer feature.

The upload has been liked more than 1 million times in around 24 hours and has also received more than 4,600 comments.

“Wow Gorgeous,” one person commented with three heart eye emoji.

A second called the actress and singer “so beautiful.”

“Look at the queen,” a third comment read.

The latest look at Hailee’s flawless bikini body came shortly after she previously shared a look at her abs while hitting the beach for a socially distanced walk with her dog Tini earlier this month.