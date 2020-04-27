Matt James Replies to ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley’s Twitter Shade

Matt James told The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley that his Cameo wasn’t for the ‘wrong reasons’ — but rather, to donate to charity.

Crawley subtweeted James on April 25, saying that if any of the contestants already have a Cameo account, then they shouldn’t bother coming on her season, reported Cosmopolitan.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” Claire tweeted. “Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me.”

While James wasn’t directly mentioned in the tweet, fans suspected that she was referring to him. However, he had already gained fame from being best friends with former The Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron.

In an Instagram story video published this weekend, he reminded everyone that his Cameo proceeds were going towards the fight to help COVID-19 patients.

“For those of you who may have missed the messaging earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver have pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight,” he said in the video.

Further adding to the drama, Crawley tried to walk back her original tweet. According to Cosmopolitan, she claimed that her comment was not referring to James, but rather “multiple men”.

She replied to another former Bachelor franchise star Olivia Caridi’s tweet asking if she had to “deduce” who she was referring to in the post.

“You weren’t supposed to deduce babe, it was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value,” Crawley wrote.

Fans were not having it and were quick to call out Crawley.

“And here comes the backpedaling. Are you trying to save face or your show?,” said one user.

“The only person doing interviews and Cameo is Matt. Also, you unfollowed Tyler last night. If you feel this way, just stand by it and don’t backtrack,” said another.

James had been promoting his charity work prior to the whole tweet drama. He was known for his work with ABC Food Tours, which helps feed and educate underprivileged children. He also promoted a 12-hour dance marathon to help provide meals to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus, reported Us Weekly.

The season hasn’t even started yet, but the drama is already off the charts.