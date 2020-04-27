Gabby Allen Rocks Minuscule Blue Bikini In Ibiza

Blond bombshell Gabby Allen took to Instagram this morning to share a sizzling snap with her 1.1 million followers that showcased her fit physique in a tiny blue bikini. Allen tagged her location as Ibiza, Spain, and revealed that she’d rallied up a “strong group” for the 11-day mission to Ibiza.

The social media image captured her soaking up the sun on a wicker chair that appeared to be in an outdoor space. A white concrete wall, an area with mulch and a tree, and a patch of faux grass made up the surroundings. Allen stared up at the camera with a sultry gaze and half-smile. She looked smoking hot in an impossibly small bikini that showed off her incredible figure.

The blue suit popped against Allen’s tan skin and had a fun red, yellow, and green abstract pattern. She rocked a halter-style top with straps that tied behind her neck, leaving her decolletage completely bare. The top’s tiny cups possessed just enough fabric to cover her assets, and she left little to the imagination with the plunging neckline. Fans were also treated to a view of her toned arms and shoulders.

Her bottoms were just as tiny, offering her followers a generous look at her curves. The swimwear allowed Allen to flaunt her toned legs and curvy hips due to the high-cut design. The sexy waistband sat snug on her hips, accentuating her taut tummy and trim midsection. She completed her look with a pair of blue socks and white boots.

Allen accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a scrunchie, a white watch, and a pair of chic oval sunglasses. She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a messy bun, letting a few loose pieces escape around her ears. As for glam, Allen opted to keep the look simple, with only a small application of mascara and a light pink gloss on her lips.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the scorching post with love. The photo has been double-tapped over 4,000 times in only minutes of going live and has drawn in dozens of compliments — most of which applauded her gorgeous figure.

“Why don’t I look like this ☹️ you are amazing,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji in their comment.

“Yassss you look insaneeeee,” a second social media user added.

“Omg your body it’s insane. You are my hero,” another Instagrammer raved over the skin-baring snap.