Tarsha Whitmore Stuns On The Beach In An Impossibly Tiny Orange Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model took to her account on Monday to share a sizzling, beachside throwback snap that proved to be an instant hit with her 838,000 followers on the platform.

The 19-year-old sat on top of a brown-and-white striped hammock in the tantalizing flashback image, staring down the camera with a sultry gaze while parting her lips in a sensual fashion. She stretched her toned arms out to either side of the sling-style seat while danging her feet over the edge and onto the sand.

Tarsha stunned in a rust-orange bikini that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The two-piece included an impossibly tiny top with thin straps made of clear plastic that, at first glance, were hard to spot. It boasted a set of minuscule, triangle-shaped cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out thanks to the garment’s daringly low neckline.

The design of the model’s matching bikini bottoms was equally-as risque. The piece featured a single panel of ruched fabric that covered up only what was necessary, leaving the model’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips exposed entirely. Its waistband was made of the same plastic material that sat high up on Tarsha’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

As for her accessories, the model kept things simple by adding nothing more than a dainty navel ring, ensuring that all eyes remained on her curvaceous figure. Her long, honey-brown tresses spilled over her shoulders and down to her chest, and she wore a full face of makeup that included a red lip gloss, dark blush, and shimmering highlighter.

A gorgeous view of the ocean shore and calm turquoise water made up the scene behind Tarsha as she basked in the warmth of the golden sun. She did not share the exact location of the spot, however, the model did indicate in the caption that it was where she’d “rather be.”

Fans wasted no time in showering the stunning throwback snap with love. It has earned over 17,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Omg so fit, can I be you?” one person quipped.

Another fan said that Tarsha was the “prettiest lil angel.”

“Gorgeous. Your body is perfect,” a third admirer wrote.

“Def making me wanna go to the beach even more now,” remarked a fourth follower.

While Tarsha may not be slipping into swimwear as much these days, she is still turning up the heat on her Instagram by showing some serious skin. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a dangerously high-cut mesh bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 26,000 likes and 316 comments to date.