Donny Osmond Shares Photos From Adorable Quarantine Date Night With His Wife Debbie

The singer took his wife out for a romantic dinner date without leaving their car.

Donny Osmond shared some photos of a too-cute date night he had with his wife Debbie as they continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus health pandemic. The Donny & Marie star took to Instagram to post pics of him and his wife parked at the Sundance Mountain Resort near his home in Utah for a dinner date.

In a series of photos posted to his social media page, Donny can be seen eating “takeout” food with his wife in their car. Another pic shows socially distanced vehicles in “reserved” spots in the parking lot as waitresses take customers’ orders from afar. A third snap shows a masked server as she takes the celebrity couple’s order.

In the caption to the post, Donny explained that the mountain resort recently debuted “Sundance Car Cafe.” He revealed that he and his wife made reservations for a spot, drove to the famous locale, and has the perfect meal while practicing social distancing. Donny noted that a waitress brought the food right to their car and that he and Debbie enjoyed dinner amid the beautiful outdoor scenery without leaving their vehicle. The Vegas superstar added that it was the “perfect” date night with his wife after weeks of cabin fever.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Donny and Debbie’s “perfect corona date night.”

Donny’s longtime friend, Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, wrote, “Love this! Now all you two lovebirds need is a drive-in theater.”

Donny loved Maureen’s date suggestion.

“Next weekend… drive-in theater! Brilliant [Maureen McCormick]!,” he replied.

Donny and his wife Debbie have been married since 1978 and will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary in May. The Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah has been a special place for the couple.

In fact, their romantic relationship even started there. When they first started dating as teens in 1976, Donny planned an elaborate birthday dinner and a scavenger hunt for Debbie, which started at Tree Room restaurant at Sundance, according to Utah Valley Magazine. The couple shared their first kiss there and 40 years later they recreated the scene for Debbie’s 57th birthday.

The couple has gone to Sundance for hikes, and in 2017, Donny revealed that he and Debbie even spent their 39th anniversary at the famed resort, per Fox News.

“We’re going to have dinner and spend the night there cause that’s where all the magic started to happen there at the Tree Room [restaurant] at Sundance,” the Osmond brother said at the time.

Donny has been quarantining with his family at home amid the health pandemic. Earlier this month, the “Puppy Love” singer shared photos of a surprise he got when some neighbor kids paid tribute to his career with sidewalk chalk drawings on his driveway.