Candice Swanepoel Gets Wet In A Strapless White Bikini

The lingerie model posed on her knees in a skimpy white bikini look.

Lingerie model Candice Swanepoel proudly put her bikini body on show in a sizzling photo shared via the official Instagram account of her swimwear line over the weekend. The world-famous Victoria’s Secret model of more than 10 years once again looked every inch the superstar as she got wet while hip-deep in a tranquil body of water.

The photo, shared online on April 26, showed the 31-year-old mom of two as she got down on her knees in the water while she rocked a stylish white two-piece.

Candice flashed plenty of skin in her swim look, which was made up of a bandeau-style top with structured cups that sat low on her chest and showed off plenty of her decolletage and her very flat and toned tummy.

She kept things matching as she paired that with white bikini bottoms which were only just visible in the shot.

The main part of the bottoms weren’t visible as she kneeled down with her arms pushed out and her hands in the water. However, fans did get a glimpse at the straps which she pulled up high in line with her waist.

Candice had her long, blond hair wet and completely slicked back away from her face. She tilted her head upwards to let her face, which appeared to wear only minimal and natural makeup, get some sunshine.

Her very muscly arms and shoulders were on full show for the camera, as was her glowing all-over tan.

The model — who also recently wowed fans as she posed in a skimpy red bikini — sat in the middle of the clear blue water, several meters away from the sandy beach which could be seen in the distance behind her. The bright blue but slightly cloudy sky could also be seen stretching for miles as she soaked up the sunshine.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the photo, which has received thousands of likes, in the comments section, though Tropic of C didn’t confirm exactly when or where the snap was taken.

“Love this,” one person commented.

“This view is just amazing,” a second fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

A third person couldn’t help but comment on Candice’s uber-toned figure, commenting that she was “shoulder goals.”

Tropic of C regularly shares sizzling photos of the supermodel showing off various bikinis and swimsuits to social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star last got soaking wet in a bikini in a stunning photo shared to Instagram just last week. That time, she slipped into a revealing and very strappy black two-piece while standing under a power natural waterfall for a glamorous bikini photo shoot.