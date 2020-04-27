Laura Amy Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Skimpy Mismatched Bikini

Laura Amy kicked off the week with a flirty Instagram update that had fans glued to their screens in no time. The steamy upload, which reeled in 1,300 likes in the first seven minutes of going live, showed the bombshell giving off sultry vibes as she lounged in bed in a skimpy bikini — a mismatched two-piece in a vivid, neon palette that accentuated her glowing tan.

The photo was a close-up that saw her lying on the side with her torso near the camera. Laura was leaning on her elbow for support, delicately resting her temple in the palm of her hand. The pose spotlighted her busty assets, which were amply showcased in the barely-there swimwear, and showed a tantalizing glimpse of her pert derriere. The model appeared to have been photographed in low light, with the flash serving to illuminate her face. Her head was tilted to the side and her lips were pursed, and she glanced slightly off-camera with a longing gaze.

Laura was wearing a halterneck bikini top in a bright yellow color. The piece was extremely low-cut and put her deep cleavage on full display, boasting small triangular cups that made the look all the more revealing. While the buxom brunette was fairly contained in the minuscule item, she flashed quite a bit of sideboob, and even appeared to be spilling out of the bottom of her top.

The 28-year-old coupled the garment with a tiny g-string — a side-tie number in a vibrant hot-pink color. The bottoms featured thin straps that sat high on her hip bones, highlighting her waist, and appeared to have a ruched front. Laura was sprawled on the bed with her knee raised in front of her body and, as such, her thigh covered much of the scanty bottoms, concealing all other details.

The Aussie beauty added plenty of bling to the look, sporting chunky hoop earrings in addition to her customary bangle bracelet. She further accessorized with a delicate pendant necklace, which appeared to spell out her initials in Gothic-style lettering. Fans could also notice her stylish stiletto manicure, which featured a subtle lilac color on the long, pointy tips of her nails.

Ever the glam queen, Laura opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot. She showed off her sculpted eyebrows and emphasized her stirring gaze with long, curled lashes. She wore a matte, nude shade on her lush lips, finishing off her glam look with blush and highlighter. Her raven tresses were parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek, low ponytail that draped down her back, nearly sliding under her elbow.

The fitness model summarized her pensive mood with a thought-balloon emoji in the caption of her post, and credited online retailer, Fashion Nova, for her outfit. The photo was an instant hit with her fans and ended up amassing close to 6,000 likes and 173 comments within an hour of posting, including a few messages from fellow models.

“You’re unreal boo,” wrote Kayla Fenech, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow Gurl,” chimed in Skye Wheatly.

“Omg you [sic] so gorgeousssss,” commented another Instagram user, leaving a fire emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” assured a fourth fan, ending with a two-hearts emoji.