Nicole Scherzinger Shares Stunning Selfies In Low-Cut White Silk Top During Quarantine

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself during her quarantine that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut white top made out of silk material. The item of clothing had very thin straps and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a denim number that was only just visible. Scherzinger sported her long wavy dark hair down and accessorized herself with a thin silver necklace. She opted for small Chanel pearl earrings which had their signature logo embroidered in jewels. The “When I Grow Up” songstress applied a glossy lip and black mascara for the occasion.

Scherzinger posted three selfies within one upload.

In the first shot, she took the pic from a high angle. She looked at the camera lens with a smile and showed off the majority of her outfit.

In the next slide, Scherzinger posted another photo from the same location. However, she took it from a lower angle which showed off her incredible bone structure. Scherzinger looked directly in front of her with a glowing smile.

In the third and final selfie, she flashed a huge smile and displayed her teeth. The Pussycat Doll was captured in great lighting and boasted her beauty.

For her caption, she wished fans a “happy blessed Sunday.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was “looking UP and FORWARD” after her quarantine life has become the “new normal.”

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 132,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Omg NICOLE!!! You’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“I hope you have an amazing day and are staying safe!! I love you so much,” another devotee shared.

“You are such a beautiful soul! Thank you for being such a bright light in this world! I love you so much,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re stunning!! That smile at the end… enough to brighten anyone’s day! Sending love and light to you always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is currently self-isolating in her house located in Los Angeles, California. Last year, the “Right There” hitmaker took Architectural Digest on a tour of her home, which has gathered in more than 10 million views on their official YouTube channel.

The singer is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scherzinger made an appearance on Germany’s Next Top Model in a low-cut black sequined dress.