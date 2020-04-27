Ashley Tisdale Stuns In Tiny White Bikini Bottoms As She Admits She Hasn’t ‘Worked Out That Much’

The 'High School Musical' star shared a bikini snap with an important messsage.

Ashley Tisdale proudly showed off her bikini body and shared an important message about taking care of her mental health amid the current coronavirus lockdown. The former High School Musical star got very candid in the post shared to her Instagram account on April 26 as she showed some skin in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms and a crop-top.

Ashley snapped the photo of herself as she continues to self-isolate at home alongside her husband, musician Christopher French. The photo appeared to be a mirror selfie as the actress and singer hid her face behind her phone while she snapped away in her living room with her two adorable dogs looking on in the background from the open archway.

The Carol’s Second Act star looked every inch the superstar as she put her flawless body on show in the skimpiest pair of white bikini bottoms, which didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The skimpy swimwear sat well below her bellybutton and featured two tiny straps that stretched over both of her hips, connected to the main piece of material by a small, silver ring.

She paired the tiny bottoms with a matching white crop-top which perfectly highlighted her very slim waist and flat tummy while she posed slightly side-on to the camera with her head facing towards the front.

Ashley — who also recently showed off her bikini body in an Instagram video as she leaped onto an inflatable in her swimming pool — went barefoot as she snapped away and had her highlighted hair tied up into a messy updo. She accessorized with a gold bangle on her right wrist.

In the caption, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress opened up to her 12.4 million followers about how she hasn’t been getting in as much exercise as she’d have liked to during the current pandemic that has millions of people across the globe staying inside their homes.

She explained that she’s been increasingly focused on taking care of her mental health, partaking in slower paced activities such as meditation and yoga.

And despite not hitting the gym quite so hard, Ashley shared the empowering message of how she still feels “sexy” and “beautiful” while not being so hard on herself about her exercise routine.

Ashley’s Instagram upload and important message was a clear hit with fans.

“This is amazing and more people should see this and be inspired and confident in the body they have. So many posts nowadays are about body shaming,” one person commented.

“You are beautiful and loved Ashley, take care of your health, it matters the most!” another person said.

“You look amazing!” a third person commented with a heart emoji.

Ashley’s post has received more than 732,000 likes and over 5,000 comments in only 12 hours.