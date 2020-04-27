Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Wears Gray Sports Bra & Purple Spandex Shorts For ‘Summer Abs’ Workout

Ashleigh Jordan prepared her body for summer with an intense ab workout that she posted to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, April 26.

The fitness model wore an outfit from her personal activewear line NVGTN. The gray crop-top with built-in sports bra included thick shoulder straps and a bit of extra fabric that extended past her rib cage. A gap between the top and bottoms teased Ashleigh’s flat tummy and narrow waist. On her lower half, Ashleigh wore purple spandex shorts with a thick waistband that ended mid-thigh and left plenty of sculpted leg on display.

For footwear, Ashleigh went with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and a sparkly diamond ring. She added a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the strong Florida rays where she lives. The model’s blond tresses were fastened in a ponytail at the base of her neck while several fly-aways fell in her face.

The ab workout was carried out on a cliff overlooking the ocean with several large buildings seen along the horizon. Ashleigh performed the exercises on a black exercise mat placed on the ground to create a barrier between her body and the grass. There were four individual video clips making up the post, each containing one of the four ab exercises included in the circuit.

The first exercise in the circuit was the standing oblique crunch, designed to target the outer abdominal muscles. Alternating legs, Ashleigh bent deep into a squat and then raised her knee up towards her chest as she straightened back up to complete the crunch. In the second video, the fitness trainer demonstrated the scissor crunch variation. Taking to the exercise mat, Ashleigh raised each leg up straight towards her body as she met it in the middle with the bent elbow of the opposite arm.

The fourth video featured Spider-Man crunches, another type of oblique exercise that is performed on the ground in a push-up position. Ashleigh finished off the workout with windshield wipers. Laying with her back on the mat and keeping her legs together, the model moved them from one side to the other while maintaining her shoulders and arms flat against the ground.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh told her followers that while it isn’t quite summer yet, the wishful thinking helps brighten the mood. She encouraged them to take their workout outside for a change of scenery.

Ashleigh’s latest workout video earned over 55,000 likes and nearly 400 comments within the first several hours.