‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Theme Classic Katherine Chancellor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 27 through May 1 tease that the CBS Daytime drama will air five classic episodes featuring great moments from Genoa City legend Katherine Chancellor. Portrayed by Jeanne Cooper, Mrs. C was a mainstay in Genao City from 1973 to 2013. Because production on the soap opera is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it no longer has new episodes to air. Each week from now until it begins shooting again the sudser will replay classic episodes with various themes based on the biggest storylines of the show’s illustrious past.

On Monday, the soap will air a classic episode from March 1, 1990, according to SheKnows Soaps. The throwback has several elements of excitement, including Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) escape, Cassandra (Nina Arvesen) in danger, and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) happy to see Danny (Michael Damian) again. Doug Davidson, who portrays Paul Williams, will introduce the episode, and he takes viewers back by revealing that Kay escaped a look-a-like imposter named Marge Cotrok (Jeanne Cooper) who had kidnapped her and replaced her. Esther (Kate Linder) helped Mrs. C pull off the plan.

Meanwhile, Tuesday features a newer classic experience that initially aired on July 5, 2004. In the storyline, Katherine’s family and friends stage an intervention for her because things are entirely out of control in her life with her addiction. Plus, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) learns the life-altering news that his biological father isn’t Danny.

Wednesday’s flashback is a continuation of Tuesday’s storyline, which aired the first time on July 6, 2004. Katherine’s intervention moves forward as people try to convince her to get help. Plus, Cricket and Phyllis (Michelle Staford) argue. Also, Nick (Joshua Morrow) confronts Cameron (Linden Ashby) over what happened with Sharon (Sharon Case).

For Thursday’s encore, Y&R replays an incredibly memorable moment from soap history. The episode originally aired on April 3, 2009, and it features Katherine and Jill’s (Jess Walton) epic cake fight. Others from Genoa City look on horrified as Katherine and Jill exchange barbs, and then The Duchess grabs a considerable chunk of wedding cake and smashes it into her nemesis. Not to be outdone, Jill reciprocates, and one of the most fabulous cake fights of all time began. Plus, everyone gathers for Billy (Billy Miller) and Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) wedding.

Finally, on Friday, the network rebroadcasts a show that aired the first time on May 4, 2009. During the repeat, viewers can relive parts of Katherine and Murphy’s (Michael Fairman) wedding. Victor (Eric Braeden) learns that Katherine hired Neil (Kristoff St. John).