Melissa Riso Sizzles Poolside In Turquoise Bikini: ‘One Of The Best Feelings In The World’

Melissa Riso thrilled her Instagram followers with a gorgeous picture of herself poolside on Sunday afternoon amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she let them in on what she thinks is the best feeling in the world.

In the image, Riso stood in front of various types of greenery with a small pool lined by bricks in the background. The actress wore a turquoise bandeau style bikini top that wrapped around her generous chest, revealing a hint of her ample cleavage. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that rose high over her curvy hips and dipped low in front, showing her toned, flat stomach. Plus, the model’s navel tattoo was almost not visible in teh image after she recently shared that she’d undergone removal treatments. She wore a simple pair of white flip flops, which showed off a light pedicure, and her fingers sported a matching manicure. It appeared as if the actress had on little or no makeup for the casual shot.

Riso wore her long brunette hair down and swept over to one side from a deep side part, and it hung over one shoulder nearly to her elbow. In one hand, the celebrity hairstylist held a pair of sunglasses, and she accessorized with a small gold chain choker around her neck and a black hair tie around one wrist.

In her caption, Riso noted that spending time with real friends and the positive energy she gained from the experience is the best feeling in the whole world to her. The actress’s followers shared the love with more than 6,700 of them hitting the “like” button. Plus, nearly 200 Instagrammers took the time to compose a kind comment for her.

“Your tummy is looking amazing, if I didn’t know better I’d say you worked the tattoo off with all of that ab work during quarantine,” gushed one devotee of the actress, who included several heart smiley faces and a flame emoji.

“Wow, your tattoo is almost gone!” noted a second surprised fan.

“I’m positive, and I’m loving, can we be friends?” a third follower wondered.

“You are extremely blessed and fortunate then to be around those kinds of people. I, however, am not. But I’m happy to see you or others happy because that’s what I strive for, so kudos and have a great week,” wished a fourth Instagrammer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Riso shared a throwback picture of herself in lacy blue lingerie, and her navel tattoo was visible in the shot.