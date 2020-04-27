Donald Trump Received A Letter Last Week That Promoted Bleach Solution As A Coronavirus Cure, Report Claims

Not long before Donald Trump controversially floated the idea of researching the possibility of injecting disinfectant to combat coronavirus, The Guardian reported that Mark Grenon, head of the largest group in the U.S. that peddles industrial bleach as a COVID-19 cure, wrote a letter to the president.

“Dear Mr President, I am praying you read this letter and intervene,” Grenon allegedly wrote before claiming he has had supporters write to Trump urging him to protect the group’s coronavirus treatment.

According to the group, Genesis II, the chemical, which it calls a “miracle mineral solution,” — or MMS — can cure 99 percent of all known illnesses, including HIV/AIDS, malaria, and cancer. Grenon is the “archbishop” of the Florida-based group, which claims to be a church. However, The Guardian claims it is that largest producer and distributor of chlorine dioxide bleach, which it touts as a “miracle cure.”

“Trump has got the MMS and all the info!!!” Genon wrote on his Facebook page hours after Trump’s controversial comments at the coronavirus briefings. “Things are happening folks! Lord help others to see the Truth!”

Not long before Trump’s comments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took federal action to prevent Genesis II from selling it’s “potentially harmful” coronavirus treatment.

According to The Miami New Times, Genesis II provides dosage instructions for the “sacramental dosing” it deems necessary for treating coronavirus in both adults and children.

“The complaint claims the group is illegally distributing unapproved new drugs with misleading and false labeling and alleges the defendants’ products don’t contain adequate directions for use,” the report reads.

On April 17, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams reportedly granted a temporary injunction to halt Genesis II’s sale of its industrial bleach treatment.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, released a statement that addressed prosection’s goals that drove the injunction.

“We will zealously pursue perpetrators of fraud schemes seeking to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are these products potentially harmful, but their distribution and use may prevent those who are sick from receiving the legitimate healthcare they need.”

After hearing presentation President Trump suggests irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting them with bleach or alcohol to deal with COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cohkLyyl9G — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 23, 2020

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has since claimed that he was being “sarcastic” when he floated the idea of disinfectant for coronavirus treatment. The president claims he asked the question to see how reporters would react and noted that disinfectant kills coronavirus when applied on the hands.

Regardless, many noted that Trump’s comments did not appear to be sarcasm and appeared directed at the comments of William Bryan, a homeland security official who discussed how specific chemicals, as well as sunlight, can kill COVID-19.