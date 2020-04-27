Trump Has Boasted More Than He Has Empathized Over Last Three Weeks Of Coronavirus Briefings, Report Says

A Sunday report from The Washington Post tracked the 13 hours that Donald Trump has spoken during the coronavirus press briefings from Monday, April 6, to Friday, April 24, and analyzed the content of his comments. According to the analysis, the president spent just 4.5 minutes offering his condolences to COVID-19 victims, a significantly smaller portion of time than the 45 minutes he spent praising himself. Elsewhere, Trump reportedly spent two hours on attacks and 8.5 minutes on hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that was subject of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning Friday.

“Trump also said something false or misleading in nearly a quarter of his prepared comments or answers to questions,” the report claims.

The analysis also claims that Trump attacked someone in 113 out of 346 questions he has answered. In addition, across the 35 briefings that have been held since March 16, Trump has reportedly taken up 60 percent of the time delegated for officials to speak.

The data allegedly comes from The Washington Post’s analysis of transcripts from the data analytics company Factba.se.

On Friday, Trump announced that he would be skipping this weekend’s briefings, and reports suggest that the presentations may be axed entirely.

“The briefings have come to replace Trump’s campaign rallies — now on pause during the global contagion — and fulfill the president’s needs and impulses in the way his arena-shaking campaign events once did: a chance for him to riff, free-associate, spar with the media and occupy center stage,” the Washington Post report reads.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s allies allegedly believe that the briefings are harming the president’s chances of re-election. According to a recent report from Axios, the briefings have driven a dip in support for Trump among seniors, who are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to White House officials, the president and his team are planning to shift their messaging in the days ahead.

“Expect to see a pivot from the White House in the days ahead, focusing on the economy and a more hopeful, forward-looking message,” one official said.

One individual close to Trump claims that the president is, for the first time, realizing that the press briefings are not helping him. Conservative columnist Matt Lewis echoed these sentiments and claimed Trump now realizes he could lose re-election to Joe Biden in November.

The pivot comes after Trump received swift backlash and mockery for his idea to investigate the possibility of injecting disinfectant to combat coronavirus, NBC News reported. The shift also comes after Johns Hopkins University data released Saturday put the worldwide COVID-19 death toll at 200,000, with over 53,000 from the United States.