Texas Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Posting Social Media Threats To Kill Donald Trump

A Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to issuing threats on social media to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Mickael Gedlu, a 36-year-old from Dallas, admitted that he posted the threats on social media, which included sharing a YouTube video in which he announced a plan to kill the president. As The Associated Press reported, Gedlu said he would carry out the threat the next time Trump paid a visit to his city.

“I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him,” Gedlu said in the the video, which sparked a federal investigation.

Gedlu reportedly took his threat a step further, appearing across the street from the Adolphus Hotel in 2018 before Trump was set to arrive there for a fundraiser. The report noted that Gedlu caught the attention of Dallas police officers for a sign reading “Kill Trump.” When police detained the 36-year-old, he reportedly screamed “kill the president.”

After the incident, Gedlu shared an op-ed published in the Washington Post accusing Trump of normalizing racism, and appeared to admit to the threat against Trump during the incident.

“I held up a sign saying, KILL TRUMP. I was placed in hand cuffs by about 10 Dallas police officer,” Gedlu wrote in the post, which was shared by The Daily Mail.

“I believe it was the SS that suggested I be taken to a hospital instead of jail. I was surprised at the leniency the police showed me as I screamed, ‘KILL THE PRESIDENT, KILL TRUMP, repetitively. The president showed up, where I was arrested, 2 hours after I was arrested. Grab em by the MAGA hat.’

As The Daily Mail reported, Gedlu made other social media threats against the president, including a Facebook post that read, “For 20 straight months now, openly and publicly, I have been calling for President Trump’s death.”

Gedlu pleaded guilty to the threats in December, and his sentencing was announced this week.

The report from The Daily Mail also noted that Gedlu had served in the U.S. Marine Corps between 2002 and 2008 as a flight equipment technician. The report also cited a LinkedIn profile that listed him as a mechanized infantryman for the U.S. Army between 2007 and 2010. Photographs posted online also showed that the Texas man was stationed in Baghdad, Iraq, for some of his military service.

Another teen had been arrested for an assassination attempt on Trump in 2016, during which he reportedly reached for a police officer’s gun before being arrested. Trump was not harmed in the incident.