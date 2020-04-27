Lisa Rinna’s Daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Sizzles In A Green Bikini And Flashes A Silly Orange Smile

Amelia also rocked a few stylish accessories with her bikini.

Amelia Gray Hamlin flaunted her fit figure in an eye-catching bikini while relaxing at her family’s house in Beverly Hills. She was also sporting a citrus smile that added a silly touch to one of her sizzling swimsuit snaps.

On Friday, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures with her 600,000 followers. In the first snapshot, Amelia was pictured taking a dip in the pool. Her dark hair was wet and slicked back, and she had her eyes closed. The stunning, fresh-faced model was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera as she reached a hand up towards her unidentified photographer. Her other hand was resting on the side of the pool.

Amelia was rocking a neon green bikini top, which she accessorized with two elegant strands of pearls and a glittering silver cross pendant necklace. She was also sporting a pair of small silver hoop earrings.

In her second photo, Amelia was getting a dose of vitamin D and vitamin C at the same time. She was sitting on an outdoor wicker chair with her right elbow resting on a thick glass tabletop. She had added a straw visor to her outfit, along with a pair of sporty sunglasses. Her protective eyewear had black frames and mirrored lenses. Amelia had a slice of orange in her mouth, and she was smiling to revealing the fruit’s skin. She was giving the camera two thumbs up.

The model’s second photo provided a better look at her tiny bikini top’s classic construction. The lime green garment had adjustable triangle cups and ties around the back and neck. It perfectly showcased Amelia’s perky cleavage. She was also showing off her narrow waist and sculpted stomach.

The caption of Amelia’s post didn’t include any words. Instead, she used a smiling face with a cowboy hat emoji to convey her feelings about the photos.

As of this writing, Amelia’s photos have racked up over 17,000 likes. She also scored a flame emoji from Paris Hilton.

“Gorgeous!!!! Inside and out,” read one response to her post.

“Love how fun you are,” another admirer wrote.

“Loving the pearl vibe,” remarked a third fan.

“Awww!!! Fun in the sun,” a fourth comment read.

One of Amelia’s followers also asked her what the water felt like, and she revealed that it was a bit cold. However, she also wrote that it was “so nice.”

While Amelia was pictured getting silly in her latest set of bikini photos, she showed off her seriously impressive modeling skills earlier this month by striking a variety of poses in a white two-piece.