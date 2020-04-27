Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Racy Red Bondage Gear, Talks About Spam Bots

Niece Waidhofer spiced up her Instagram feed on Sunday afternoon with a sexy pic of herself rocking scandalous racy red bondage gear and lingerie. She credited Savage x Fenty and Meshki Boutique in her post.

She posed for the provocative photo from her bedroom in Houston, Texas. Niece perched on the end of her bed for her pic. She made a smoldering facial expression into the camera while holding her hands to her chest to conceal her nipples. She wore a revealing red underwire bra that exposed her breasts in full.

The model gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage by holding her bust tight against her. She paired her skimpy top with an itty-bitty red thong that sat low enough on her hips to show the pistol tattoos on her pelvic region.

Niece accessorized with the Locket Down Restraints designed by Savage x Fenty. The metallic vinyl restraints attached to garters on her slender thighs. The set is characterized by heart-shaped rings made out of rose gold hardware.

The look called for a full face of makeup, so Niece outlined her eyes in black eyeliner and used mascara to thicken her lashes. She carefully blended her dark eyeshadow into a winged shape to add to the intensity. She also sculpted her eyebrows and tinted her lips with pink lipstick. For her hair, she chose to style it in loose waves left to cascade down her side.

In her caption, Niece joked about the many spambots she sees populating her comments section. She wrote that due to the quarantine restrictions, some men were getting desperate enough to respond to the bots despite the fact they’re rarely the person whose pictures they use.

She hashtagged her post, “#SundaysAreForTheBots.”

Her jaw-dropping photo became a massive hit with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. It did not take long for Niece’s latest share to amass over 1,100 comments and more than 82,500 likes.

“U look good in red. Even when it’s not a lot of red,” wrote one fan.

“Your captions have nothing to do with your posts. Still [fire emoji] though!” said another person, adding a laughing emoji to their comment.

“You are always fantastic and very beautiful @niecewaidhofer,” raved a third admirer.

Yesterday, Niece shared a sultry snap of herself wearing an Arkansas Razorbacks graphic tee that she pulled up to reveal her toned midriff. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and adorned her neck with a cute black choker set with a bow.