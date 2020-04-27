Madison Gordon Flaunts Her Pert Booty In A Blue Bikini On Instagram: ‘Did You Miss Me?’

Australian fitness model Madison Gordon recently went online and wowed her followers with a very hot bikini pic.

In the snap, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Sunday, April 26, Madison could be seen rocking a blue bikini, one that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert booty on full display. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to show off a glimpse of sideboob.

Staying true to her style, Madison opted for a full makeup application, including a beige foundation that gave her a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and also rocked a dark mauve lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in curls and allowed them to fall over her back. According to the tag in her post, her hairdo was done by Trendz Studio Hair, a popular hair salon in Gold Coast, Australia.

For the snap, she stood in her living room, sexily gazed at the camera, and smiled softly.

Madison usually posts three to four pics on Instagram per week. In the last four days, however, she did not share an update. In the caption, she asked her followers if they missed her or not.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 3,800 likes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to praise her amazing figure and sense of style. Many of her fans also confessed that they had been badly missing her posts.

“I’ve always missed you! I never met you, so that might explain why I miss you. You look as f*cking gorgeous as ever,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Of course we missed you. You’re awesome and amazing, not to mention as beautiful as a goddess,” another user chimed in.

“I only have eyes for you, so of course. I hope that you’re doing well,” a third follower wrote.

“Whoever you are dating/married to is THE luckiest man on earth ever!! He won the lottery except he wins it over and over again every single day because he gets to be around you. You are just wow!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “marry me,” and “queen,” to express their admiration for Madison.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Erika Gray and Rachel Anne Cook.

This is not the first time that Madison has wowed her fans with a hot booty snapshot. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a few months ago, she showed off her famous backside in a red bikini.