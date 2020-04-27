Rose McGowan Calls On Joe Biden To Drop Out Of Presidential Race: ‘Stop Sniffing & F*ck Off’

Actress Rose McGowan released a statement on Saturday night that torches the prominent people and groups who have stayed silent on Tara Reade‘s sexual assault accusation against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. As reported by Breitbart, McGowan also called on the former vice president to drop from the presidential race.

“Fellow citizens, use your power, use your social media voice,” McGowan tweeted along with her statement. “Tweet at Joe Biden to end his campaign effective immediately.”

“@JoeBiden we are here for a Cultural Reset, this means you MUST STEP DOWN. STOP SNIFFING & F*CK OFF,” she wrote in her statement.

McGowan then took particular aim at the mainstream media, women’s groups, LGBTQ news outlets, Gloria Steinem, and Oprah Winfrey for their silence.

“All of you crow about your bravery yet you do nothing,” she wrote.

McGowan also called The New York Times a “bunch of c*nts” for allegedly sitting on Reade’s interview until Biden was the presumptive nominee.

“I hate cowards, I hate liars, and I really hate rapists.”

McGowan previously slammed her Charmed co-star, Alyssa Milano, a prominent #MeToo advocate who continues to support Biden. Milano remained silent for a short time before finally addressing the allegations after an intense backlash. In addition, Milano notably expressed her support for the “Believe Women” movement during the hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

McGowan previously accused convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein of raping her but was ignored by Hollywood for years before she was taken seriously.

The 46-year-old actress has not been shy about her displeasure with the media and #MeToo’s response to the allegations against Biden. Her Saturday recent tirade comes after Reade spoke to Fox News and expressed her own disappointment in the media’s silence on her accusations. In particular, Reade noted the amount of time that has passed since she made the sexual assault allegation public and the curious lack of questions posed to Biden on the matter.

“He’s been on Anderson Cooper at least twice where he was not asked,” she said.

Reade first accused Biden of touching her inappropriately during her time working in his Senate office in 1993. In an interview with Rolling Stone journalist and podcaster Katie Halper released last month, Reade claimed that Biden sexually assaulted her and detailed the allegations in graphic detail.

Most recently, an old Larry King Live clip from CNN resurfaced and is believed to show Reade’s mother referencing the alleged assault in an anonymous phone call.