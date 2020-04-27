Vicky Aisha Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In Sexy Black Lingerie

Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.2 million fans to a throwback lingerie snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, April 26, Vicky could be seen rocking a sexy black lingerie set. The racy ensemble comprised a strappy black bra with cut-out detailing, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed her bra with equally sexy strappy panties and a lace garter that drew viewers’ attention toward her thick thighs and hourglass shape. She completed her attire with a pair of black mesh stockings to pull off a very provocative look.

Staying true to form, Vicky sported a full makeup look. The application featured foundation and a shimmery nude lipstick that accentuated her luscious lips. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, applied a brown eyeshadow, opted for lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with sculpted eyebrows and an illuminating highlighter.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders. Meanwhile, she also covered her forehead with bangs for a very youthful look.

To strike a pose, the 28-year-old model sat on her bed. She raised her arms and held her hands behind her head while gazing at the camera and seductively parting her lips.

In the caption, she asked her fans which one of her tattoos do they like the best. She also mentioned her personal favorite and confessed that her threshold of pain has become lower with age.

Within six hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 26,000 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section and praised her for her amazing figure and sexy lingerie. Meanwhile, many users also replied to the caption and narrated their personal experiences of getting inked.

“Everything you do is always so stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are incredibly gorgeous, babe. I love the tattoo on your thigh!” another user chimed in.

“I really like that dragonfly tattoo on your left arm. I’d like to know the story behind that one,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Vicky’s sexy lingerie.

“That bra and panties look so, so hot on you. I love your figure,” they wrote.

Apart from Vicky’s regular fans, her fellow models Krystle Lina, Pandora Blue, and Paula Manzanal also liked the snap.

Prior to sharing the latest pic, Vicky treated her fans to another snap from the same photoshoot. In that particular one, however, she turned her back toward the camera to put her booty on full display. The sexy post garnered an additional 50,000 likes and above 620 comments.