Donald Trump Lashes Out At Fox News After Network Runs Republican Attack Ad Against Him

During his Sunday storm of angry tweets amid Melania Trump‘s birthday, Donald Trump took aim at Fox News, a network that he was previously cozy with until recent months saw their relationship fracture. As reported by Raw Story, the president accused the network of pushing Democratic Party talking points.

“@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research,” he tweeted.

“They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates… Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct.”

Trump noted that former House Speaker Paul Ryan was hired to the Fox Corporation board and accused Chris Wallace of being “nastier to Republicans” than Margaret Brennan on CBS News’ Face the Nation and Chuck Todd’s on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

According to Raw Story, Trump’s anger stems from an attack ad on his recent suggestion that doctors investigate the injection of disinfectant that he made at the Thursday coronavirus press briefing.

This video from Republicans for the Rule of Law has clocked more than a million views since we released it less than 24 hours ago. I'm re-posting it here in case you missed it, or if you might want to retweet or forward it. Or just to watch again and be, again, horrified by it. pic.twitter.com/DTLqxQbHjB — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 25, 2020

The attack ad notes that over 50,000 people have died from coronavirus before showing clips of his recent comments that appear to be directed at Dr. Deborah Birx, who was also present at the controversial coronavirus briefing.

As reported by The Hill, Republicans for the Rule of Law, which is backed by Bill Kristol, previously released an ad that trashed Trump over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and spoke to Republican voters in Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania who believe he has misled them about the dangers.

Fox News is not the only media network that is taking criticism from Trump. According to CNN, the president is attempting to shift blame for his comments to the media as a whole. Birx appeared to agree with his suggestion and told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that she believes the press should not continue to focus on his comments.

“We should be having that dialogue about asymptomatics. We should be having that dialogue about this unique clotting that we’re seeing.”

Trump has yet to hold another coronavirus press briefing since his disinfectant comments on Thursday. According to two White House officials, the president is planning to shift focus to the economy in the coming weeks. The officials said they believe he is better suited to push an economic message as opposed to a health one.