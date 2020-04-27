Rosanna Arkle Poses On Her Knees In An Upside-Down Crochet Bikini Top And Tassel Skirt

Rosanna took a mirror selfie on a beach.

Rosanna Arkle turned her bikini top upside down to elevate her beach look to a whole new level. On Sunday, the 31-year-old Australian model took to Instagram to show off a stunning all-white ensemble that she sported for an outing to the seashore.

Rosanna was wearing an ivory crochet bikini top that was a classic slide design. The garment had large triangle cups and thin string ties around the neck and back. However, Rosanna was wearing the string that was supposed to go underneath her bust above her voluptuous breasts. Her bikini cups were upside down, and the tips that would normally be at the tops of the triangles were overlapped in the center of her chest. Rosanna was wearing the bikini’s halter ties stretched around her lower rib cage so that they tied in the middle of her back.

Rosanna was rocking a pair of matching white bottoms, but they were barely visible underneath her eye-catching swimsuit cover. Instead of wearing a sarong over the lower half of her bathing suit, she was rocking a skirt that had a wide crochet waistband attached to evenly-spaced tassels.

Rosanna was pictured on her knees in deep sand. She had her legs spread, and the long fringe of her skirt was pooled between her legs. Some of the string cascaded down over her shapely thighs. The top of Rosanna’s skirt hit her at the smallest part of her tiny waist, highlighting her hourglass shape. In the caption of her post, Rosanna revealed that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

The model was wearing her blond hair down with a deep side part that created some volume in the front. Her glamorous makeup application included a nude lip, sultry smokey eye shadow, long dark eyelashes, and winged eyeliner.

Rosanna had propped a large mirror up against the side of her vehicle, and she was using it to take a selfie. She had her head tilted to the side, and she was flashing her dazzling white smile as she snapped her photo.

The backdrop of the model’s snapshot included a vibrant blue sky, a long stretch of sand, and crashing waves.

Rosanna revealed that she’s about to reluctantly return to Australia. She’s been in New Zealand, and she’s shared a large number of stunning photos with her fans during her visit there. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model posed in a tiny cheetah-print bikini while exploring the Karikari Peninsula last week.

As of this writing, the mirror selfie that may prove to be Rosanna’s last photo from her trip has been liked over 15,000 times.

“I love how you just carry around large mirrors,” read one response to her snap.

“Peach on the beach,” another fan wrote.

“Always gorgeous!! Safe travels,” a third admirer remarked.