College Admissions Scandal Mastermind Rick Singer Enjoys The Beach, Says He Feels ‘Threatened’

Rick Singer went paddleboarding in California despite claiming he feels threatened by prosecutors.

Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the vast college admissions scandal, recently claimed that he feels threatened by unknown people he believes to be spying upon him. Nevertheless, he appeared relaxed while being photographed paddleboarding in Newport Beach, California this past week, according to TMZ.

Singer, who is 58-year-old, sported only a lime green Speedo and a backwards hat while he headed to the beach, a green paddleboard tucked under his arm. He paddled out to the water from Lido Isle Bridge, ignoring the photographers snapping photos of him. While it may seem strange for Singer to be out in public like this while he is at the center of such a large and high profile case, this is reportedly a typical activity for him. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the beaches in the area are still open and paddleboarding is not illegal there.

According to his attorney, Donald Heller, Singer is very into physical exercise. However, in recent weeks he has noticed something abnormal when going about his daily activities around the beach. He claims he is being spied on by two strange men, watching him with binoculars. Despite attempts to speak with them, he was unable to contact them before they drove away. Heller says that Singer is “threatened by their presence” and has taken photos of the men and their license plates. He was so concerned that he even reported the strange activity to prosecutors in Boston.

It is not clear whether these individuals are FBI agents, members of the press, or are in anyway related to the college admissions case.

Singer is facing jail time for offering wealthy and influential parents a “side door” to getting their children into college by the means of bribery, cheating, and other illegal activity. He has pleaded guilty to four felonies, including mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, and money laundering. He has been cooperating with the police since 2019 when the FBI caught wind of what he was doing. Over a dozen parents have been charged in relation to this case, including big names like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. He has yet to be sentenced for his crimes, according to Refinery 29.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman has already been sentenced and done her time for this case. However, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are still fighting to prove their innocence. They remain hopeful that the charges they are facing will be thrown out as more evidence comes to light.

“Lori is feeling motivated and ready to fight and has a renewed sense of hope,” an inside source said earlier this year.