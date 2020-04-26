Marona Tanner Shows Off Her Incredible Sense Of Style In Sexy Dresses

Marona Tanner recently took to her Instagram page and treated her legions of followers to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, which were uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, April 26, Marona could be seen rocking some very stylish outfits.

In the first pic, she could be seen wearing a gold dress that perfectly accentuated her figure while also allowing her to put her décolletage on full display.

To complement her glamorous attire, Marona opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her skin a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, applied a dark mocha shade of lipstick, gold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Marona wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. Since her outfit was glamorous as it is, she decided to ditch jewelry items.

According to the caption, the snap was captured somewhere in Australia. For the pic, she sat on a bed, seductively parted her lips, and looked at her self in the mirror to strike a pose.

In the second picture, she could be seen rocking a white dress which featured a halter neck design and two straps on the waist. The revealing ensemble allowed Marona to show off a glimpse of sideboob. For this picture, she struck a similar pose by looking at herself in the mirror.

In the caption, she asked her fans which one of the outfits look better. She also informed them that the dresses were from the Australian designer brand, Hey Fussy.

Within 14 hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 7,500 likes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 300 messages to praise Marona for her amazing looks and sense of style.

“You look amazing in them both, but I really like the gold one better,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“The most gorgeous woman in the world! Love you,” another user chimed in.

“Hard to say since you look absolutely SPECTACULAR in both the outfits, but if I must choose, I’d say the white one simply because the gold one is a little too flashy for my taste, lol,” a third follower shared his opinion.

“Excellent!! You look divine and attractive,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my queen,” and “absolutely perfect,” to express their adoration for the model.

A look at Marona’s IG timeline shows that she can pull off all sorts of look with perfect ease. A few days ago, sported a chic look in black crop top and shorts. Her costume was inspired by Lara Croft, the adventurous archaeologist who appears in the Tomb Raider game franchise.