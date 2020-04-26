Demi Rose Shows Off Her Voluptuous Bust In A Bright Yellow Bikini

Demi Rose stunned her 13.9 million followers on Sunday, April 26. The brunette bombshell shared a video and photo on her Instagram story wearing a tiny yellow bikini that flaunted her curves.

The footage appeared to be throwback shots, as Demi posed by an infinity pool with the ocean in the background.

The model wore a yellow bikini top that tied around her neck. The teeny bikini barely held in her bust, which almost spilled out of the garment. Her ample cleavage and voluptuous chest were on full display. The bright swimsuit stood out against her tanned skin.

In the video, Demi held the camera as far away as she could in order to capture the ideal shot. She wore a white earbud in her ear, her hair tucked behind one ear. The wind was blowing, and she had to stop for a second in order to brush her windswept bangs out of her face. She wore the rest of her hair in a long, brunette braid, tied at the end with a scrunchie. She fluttered her feathery lashes as she panned the lens over herself and the beautiful blue backdrop. Throughout the video, she gave the camera a sultry stare, her mouth closed. She puckered her pout at the end of the clip.

“Lol,” she captioned the footage.

In the photo, Demi angled the camera sideways in order to make her bust the focal point of the image. She tilted her head to the side. She opened her mouth slightly, her pinky tugging at her lower lip in a seductive fashion.

Her dark brows were shaped and groomed. They arched high over her honey brown eyes. Her lashes curled up and fanned outwards, nearly reaching her brow bone and giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her eyes were lined with kohl liner. She wore a warm blush on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was filled in with a rosy pink gloss.

As Demi Rose fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares sexy photos and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Recently, she called herself an “angel in disguise,” as she wore black lingerie under a red leather coat. She paired the look with cherry red knee-high boots that matched the jacket.

She also showed off her curves in a skintight black dress, flaunting her favorite assets as the shot was taken from behind. In that image, the frock clung to all the right places and featured a lace-up back.