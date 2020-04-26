‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson & Family Are Victims Of Drive-By Shooting At Their Louisiana Home

Many members of the Robertson family were home at the time shots were fired on their property.

Willie Robertson and his family had shots fired at their home in West Monroe, Louisiana on Friday. In an interview with USA Today, the star of Duck Dynasty said that 8-10 shots were fired at his estate with many members of his family inside. It happened during the day around 2:33 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

The scary moment happened about five minutes after the family had been outside, according to Robertson. The shots were fired from someone in a pickup truck that was located on the road outside of the famous family’s property. There is a fence and a gate that separates the estate from the road, so it appears that there was a little distance from the shooter to the houses. However, one bullet did enter through a bedroom window of the home where Robertson’s son, John Luke, his wife, Mary Kate, and their baby boy, are currently living in.

At the time of the drive-by shooting, Willie Robertson indicated that he had just taken a run to the store, but the rest of the family was supposedly inside. The reality star said that he is 100% sure that his property was the target, that they knew exactly who lives there. He also believes that the shooters are from the local area. However, he said that he has no idea why someone would do something like this.

“We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Robertson said in the interview.

In addition to Willie’s wife, Korie Robertson, their newly married daughter, Sadie, and her husband, Christian Huff, are also said to be staying at the estate together with their family during the coronavirus quarantine. The couple just celebrated their five-month anniversary.

It was indicated that witnesses saw more than one man in the vehicle with the driver being a white male who looked to be in his 20’s. The witnesses also described the truck as a beige Ford F-250. TMZ got hold of a photo of the truck in question on surveillance video as it was on the move.

The suspects were said to be firing shots at not only Willie and Korie’s house, but another home that is also located on the same property, which may have been John Luke’s home. Witnesses mentioned that they had seen this same vehicle pass by at least one time before they began firing shots.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made yet.