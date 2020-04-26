Krissy Cela Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Black Sports Bra and Shorts For New Upper Body Workout Video

Krissy Cela trained her upper body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and did it all while sitting down.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching shorts, the British fitness trainer started her workout with a set of overhead presses. For this exercise, she raised the dumbbells to her shoulders and then pushed them upward, holding them horizontally as she did so. In her caption, she suggested doing 3 sets of 15 repetitions.

In the second clip, she combined a front hold with a side raise. This meant that she had to keep one dumbbell raised while lifting and lowering the other with her arm stretched to the side. She recommended doing 5 reps of the side raises at a time until a total of 20 reps are completed.

Next, it was time for alternating front raises which she suggested doing in 15-rep intervals and repeating 3 times. A set of side raises followed. These were done with bent arms but she kept her elbows pointed toward the wall behind her.

In the fifth and final video of the series, Krissy bent forward in her chair for a set of rear-delt flys. these were similar to the side raises but during each repetition, Krissy lowered the dumbbells beneath her knees before she raised the weights once more.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, as of this writing and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, her fans seemed enamored with her enviable figure.

“Your shape is so insane Krissy,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Your physique has never looked better,” a second commenter added.

Others expressed their gratitude for the exercise demonstration.

“Thank you I was in need of a new shoulder workout,” a third Instagram user wrote, emphasizing their point with an added fire emoji. “Thank you, Krissy.”

“Can’t bloody wait to try this,” a fourth commenter remarked.

Besides the exercise instructions in her caption, Krissy also shared her excitement about a new milestone in her career. She now has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. She expressed amazement at the large number and wrote about her happiness at the fact that she’s be able to amass such a large following of people who are passionate about being active. She ended the message by writing about how proud she is of her followers on the social media platform.