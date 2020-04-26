Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A Flirty Pink Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday, April 26. The model and best friend of Kylie Jenner shared a photo of herself lounging in a hot pink bikini.

Stassie laid back on brown wicker couch. She rested on a mix of black-and-white aztec-designed pillows and large, cream-colored throw pillows. She held her arms over her head, her knee bent. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze, giving some serious bedroom eyes.

She wore a Barbie pink bandeau top that stretched across her chest. A hint of her ample cleavage was on display, as was her bust. She arched her back in the sizzling snap, which only served to emphasize her chest.

She showed off her tanned and toned midriff, as well as her enviable abs.

The bikini bottoms matched the top in its bright pink color. The bottoms were cut dangerously low. However, they rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. Fans also caught a peek at the side of her curvaceous derriere.

The pink two-piece stood out in a bold neon hue, particularly against Stassie’s sun-kissed skin.

Stassie paired the ensemble with three pieces of jewelry: a dainty gold bracelet, coupled with her ever-present Cartier “Love” bracelet one one wrist, as well as a beaded bracelet on her other hand.

Her blond hair fell down over her shoulders in straight strands. Her roots were a deep brown and transitioned into a lighter color, giving her locks an ombre effect.

Her makeup palette matched the swimsuit. Her dark brows were groomed and shaped, and arched high over her light blue eyes. She wore an orange-pink shimmer on her lids, which almost reached her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, giving her a cat-eye appearance.

The apples of her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a rosy pink gloss on her lips.

Stassie’s followers flocked to the comments section of the sultry photo, telling her how much they loved her newest bikini shot.

“Obsessed with you,” wrote a fan, adding three flame emoji.

“HOT,” added another in all-caps, including heart-eye emoji.

“DAAAAAAMN,” complimented a third social media user.

“Hips that sink ships,” gushed a fourth follower.

As The Inquisitr readers and Stassie Karanikolaou fans know, the model frequently shares sexy swimsuit photos on her Instagram account. One of her most recent pictures featured Stassie soaking up some rays in a white two-piece.