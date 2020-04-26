Vanessa Bohorquez Shows Off Major Skin In A Racy Gray Bodysuit: ‘Quarantine Bae’

Venezuelan model Vanessa Bohorquez is on a sexy pic-posting spree these days. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 26, she shared a racy, triple-photo update to wow her 2.1 million followers.

In the snaps, Vanessa could be seen rocking a gray, ribbed bodysuit that featured a thong-style bottom and zipper closure at the front. The skimpy ensemble perfectly hugged Vanessa’s figure and accentuated her hourglass shape.

To spice things up, she unzipped the bodysuit to expose her perky breasts. That’s not all, but she also turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derrière on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, she sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades. The application comprised an ivory foundation that rendered her skin a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a light-pink lipstick, a combination of blue and white eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara.

She wore her blond tresses so long that they grazed her booty and thigh. Finally, she had her perfectly manicured nails painted with a nude polish. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a delicate pendant.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Panama City, Panama. In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also referred to herself as a “quarantine bae.”

She shared three pics from the shoot to excite her fans. In the first pic, she could be seen kneeling on her bed. She tilted her head, looked away from the camera, and parted her lips. In the second snap, she stood with her back turned toward the camera to show off her booty, placed one of her knees on the bed, and seductively gazed at the camera. In the third and final photograph, Vanessa struck a side pose.

Within less than a day of going live, the snaps garnered more than 102,000 likes and 1,730-plus comments.

“The most beautiful Venezuelan woman I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“That’s exactly how a goddess looks like. That body is worthy of worship,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, I saw that booty and I forgot to blink. Mind-blowing!” a third follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “marry me please,” “love you to bits,” and “epitome of perfection,” to express their admiration for Vanessa.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models, including Paula Manzanal and Maria Eduarda.