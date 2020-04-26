Charly Jordan Stuns In Lacy Cleavage-Baring Black Bralette And Open Jeans

Charly Jordan gave her fans something to talk about on Sunday when she popped up on Instagram in an outfit that showed off her enviable figure. In the four-photo update, the stunning blond beauty flaunted her cleavage in a black lacy bralette.

Charly wore the bralette with a pair of blue jeans and left the button and fly undone, adding a rebellious vibe to the ensemble. The undone jeans also gave viewers an unobstructed view of her flat midsection. She also sported a sheer black cardigan that complimented the bralette. She stuck to delicate gold accessories for the shoot, opting to wear dainty necklaces and a sleek bracelet.

Charly wore her curly golden locks in a messy high bun and left several ringlets loose around her forehead and temples. These spirals of hair elegantly framed her face. She seemed to have gone makeup-free for the shoot but may have worn neutral-toned eyeshadow and lipstick to accentuate her beauty.

Charly struck a variety of poses in the photo series. In the second shot, she cupped her cleavage while playfully pouting at the camera. In the final photo, she posed with her back toward the camera, with the sleeves of the sheer cardigan pulled down to her elbows. The pose showed off the black of the bralette which featured two tiers of closures separated by a cutout which exposed an alluring swath of Charly’s skin.

Charly wrote about body image in her caption, revealing that it wasn’t a topic discussed a lot when she was growing up as she came from an “ultra-conservative” religious background. She encouraged her followers to be happy with the bodies they were born and to tell anyone who tried to make them feel bad about themselves to “f–k off.”

The post racked up more than 80,000 likes in under an hour and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed to resonate with the message she shared in her caption.

“Love the positive message girl,” one person wrote before adding an applause and red heart emoji to their comment.

Others complimented her beauty.

“How are you so gorgeous,” a second commenter asked

But some commenters seemed to take issue with her caption.

“It’s easy to say that ur happy with ur body when you have yours,” a third person wrote.

“Easy said when you have the perfect body,” a fourth remarked