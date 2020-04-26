Ousting Of Chloroquine-Doubting Expert Will Set Vaccine Research Back, According to Ex-FDA Head

The ousting of Rick Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is likely to set back vaccine development, according to Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Bright was transferred out of his position last week, a move that was made, he says, after he resisted calls to invest into research for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as The New York Times reported.

“I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” he said at the time.

He added that science should be leading the charge to combat the novel coronavirus, not politics.

Gottlieb says that removing Bright from his position is likely going to slow research for a life-saving vaccine, as Politico reports.

“I think changing leadership in that position right now certainly is going to set us back,” Gottlieb said.

“It’s hard to argue that that’s not going to have some impact on the continuity” of developing and releasing a vaccine, he said.

Gottlieb also argued that businesses and companies that need to work with the department that Bright former led will be less likely to want to collaborate given the “uncertainty” around its leadership.

“He was a vaccine expert, so I was sorry to see him go,” he added.

Gottlieb led the FDA under the Trump administration and worked with Bright on an Ebola vaccine and treatments for smallpox.

Gottlieb seemed to echo Bright’s opinion, saying that there is enough evidence now to indicate that the controversial treatments may cause harm and don’t appear to cause enough benefit.

Still, he added, it’s worth conducting tests to determine if hydroxychloroquine has some use in treating the deadly disease.

Gottlieb also weighed in on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s recent decision to open the state back up for business and ease social isolation guidelines. He said that Kemp is likely opening too early.

Gottlieb has been watching the pandemic since it began to spread in the U.S. He argued that there are likely hundreds or thousands of cases of the novel coronavirus that haven’t been counted in March, as The Inquisitr reported at the time. He argued that a lack of testing and the size of the country made it difficult to identify and stop the spread of the disease and urged experts to work to increase testing.

Bright will reportedly file a whistleblower complaint with the HHS inspector general.