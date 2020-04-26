Abby Dowse Puts Pert Derriere On Full Display In Barely There Thong Bikini

Australian internet sensation Abby Dowse sent hearts racing around the world on Sunday, April 26, after she posted a new revealing Instagram snapshot. The blond beauty shared the post with her 2.2 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 31-year-old model — who is mostly known for being an Instagram influencer — was photographed outdoors on what appeared to be a balcony. She took center stage in the photo as she posed directly in front of the camera from the backside while bent on one knee. She exuded a playful, yet seductive vibe as she rotated her head over her left shoulder and gazed directly into the camera’s lens while sporting a slight smile. Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy waves.

Abby, as per usual, added a touch of glamour to the look by rocking a full face of makeup that included a nude lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, blush, bronzer, and foundation. However, it was her famous figure that stole the show in the snapshot, as she put her physique on display in a skimpy black two-piece bikini.

The suit’s top, which featured two thin straps that tied around her neck, left little to the imagination as Abby’s voluptuous assets spilled out of the top’s tringaluar cups, exposing plenty of sideboob.

The model paired the bikini bra with matching bottoms that were just as revealing, as they displayed her pert derrière. The tiny, Brazilian-style thong also had no trouble flaunting her curvaceous hips. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side strings, which Abby had raised up past her hip bones, also drew attention to her slim core.

Abby finished the look off with a wide-brimmed black cowboy hat and a pair of snakeskin-print cowboy boots, which went up to her knees.

She did not provide a geotag for the snapshot, but revealed in the post’s caption that the bikini set was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she partners with. She further called her revealing ensemble “a vibe.”

The sultry snapshot was received with a great deal of support, garnering more than 9,000 likes in the first hour after going live. More than 300 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with praise and compliments on her killer curves and daring swimsuit.

“Hello gorgeous, it’s a great vibe,” one user commented.

“Yee-haw, gorgeous cowgirl,” added a second follower.

“You are unbelievable,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Very nice,” proclaimed a fourth fan.

The beauty has served up a number of sexy looks on her Instagram account as of late. On April 21, she stunned her followers after she rocked a tiny two-piece bikini set that showed off her assets and her backside, per The Inquisitr. That snap received more than 38,000 likes.