Christina Milian Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Polka-Dot Top Worn With White Jeans And Red Lipstick

Christina Milian showed off her sense of style in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the three-image update, the singer/actress rocked a low-cut black and white polka-dot top that gave viewers an ample view of her cleavage. The top’s bodice fit snugly against her torso emphasizing her trim waist. In contrast, the garment’s sheer sleeves billowed from her shoulders to her wrists.

Christina wore the top with a pair of skintight white jeans that feature chick rips that exposed slivers of Christina’s thighs. She wore her shoulder-length curly black hair loose and sported understated, yet glamorous makeup. Her eyes looked unaltered save for some mascara. She coated her plump pout with red lipstick, making it the most eye-grabbing of her facial features in all of the photos.

She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of statement hoop earrings and what appeared to be a diamond-studded band on the ring finger of her right hand.

In her caption, Christina seemed to reminisce about the events where she would wear an outfit like this before the coronavirus pandemic. She mentioned brunches and “endless mimosas” and included the hashtag “#rememberwhen.”

The photo has been liked more than 80,000 times as of this writing and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it.

In those comments, fans got enthusiastic with their praise of the “Dip It Low” singer’s good looks.

“Sis, you are the brunch,” one Instagram user wrote before including a duo of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Love the hair look on you,” another commenter added.

How does one get so hot and stay hot for years a third person asked

But a fourth commenter shared their speculation about Christina’s decolletage.

“Milky mama…those are breastfeeding boobies!” they wrote. “I know them when I see them! Good for you Mama Milian!! Proud of u. I know it isn’t always easy.”

Several of the other comments were also filled with collections of emoji.

Christina sported a more revealing outfit in the Instagram photo that came before this one. In it, she wore a black swimsuit with a low cleavage-baring neckline that was embellished with silver rivets. She wore her hair swept over to one side as she sat indoors for the photo and appeared to be makeup-free.

“Hello, Sunshine! Here I am,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked close to 250,000 times, and more than 2000 Instagram users have commented on it.