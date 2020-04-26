‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Will Soon Deal With Threats And Harsh Consequences

Julian Jerome has lived a totally different lifestyle since his mobster days, but General Hospital spoilers for the next couple of weeks tease that things may soon change for him. Something happens that is expected to cause a lot of chaos in his life.

According to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Julian will be faced with threats and tough decisions that will lead him down a hard road. For the most part, he has kept his life pretty clean, expect, of course, the big secret that he has kept about Wiley. Other than that, Julian has been happy tending Charlie’s Pub and occasionally having a fling or two along the way.

He recently had a chat with Cyrus Renault when the newly released mobster came to the pub. He did his best trying to convince Julian to work with him, but he sent him away saying he wasn’t getting involved with him.

Thanks to Jordan, Cyrus is very close to being a free man. Will he hold up his end of the bargain and release TJ?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @jeffkober @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/aESnZYGl8K — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2020

It stands to reason that this new threat will have something to do with Cyrus. What choice will he have to make that would lead to much suffering, as Soap Opera Digest dished? It clearly doesn’t sound like it’s something good at all. Will he somehow be forced back into the mob lifestyle again?

Julian is also involved with the Alexis/Neil story line. His ex has fallen for her former therapist, but now they are both in hot water thanks to Julian’s angry outburst at the hospital. Neil has been ousted from his job again and Alexis will be forced to face the New York Bar Association due to her perjuring herself at Neil’s hearing.

Julian is ready to blow up Neil's world. Will Alexis stand for his (very public) outburst?

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WilliamdeVry1 pic.twitter.com/MmBbWrz2wR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 1, 2020

General Hospital spoilers tease that Julian will once again be angry with Neil the first week of May and it’s likely because of Alexis in danger of losing her license. It’s pretty obvious that Julian still cares a lot about his ex and Neil is causing her strife in her life. Fans are also pretty sure that there is some jealousy going on as well.

There had been rumors floating around on social media that Neil may possibly die soon. That has not been confirmed at all, however, it does sound like the consequences of his actions will cause a lot of chaos.

Julian is also expected to help out a friend very soon. There are hints in the spoilers that suggest that it’s Brook Lynn Quartermaine who turns to him for help against Valentin Cassadine. General Hospital spoilers says that she gets herself into trouble again.

Something, or someone, will lead Julian Jerome down a dark path once again and the consequences of his choices may affect others as well.